Agilent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $434 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $4.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.35 to $1.38.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.86 to $6 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion.

Agilent shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 14%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $153.60, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

