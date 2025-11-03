Affiliated Managers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $212.4 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $6.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.83 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $528 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.1 million.

Affiliated Managers shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMG

