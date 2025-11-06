Advanced Drainage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported earnings of $156 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Hilliard, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.97 per share.
The maker of water drainage systems and pipes posted revenue of $850.4 million in the period.
Advanced Drainage expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $2.99 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMS
