ADTRAN Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $10.3 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Monday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $279.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, ADTRAN Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 68% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADTN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.