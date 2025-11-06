Aclaris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.22.

