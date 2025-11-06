ACI Worldwide: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $91.3 million.…

ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ELKHORN, Neb. (AP) — ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $91.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Elkhorn, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.09 per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $482.4 million in the period.

ACI Worldwide expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

