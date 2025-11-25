Abercrombie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter…

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $113 million.

The New Albany, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.14 per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

Abercrombie expects full-year earnings to be $10.20 to $10.50 per share.

Abercrombie shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 57% in the last 12 months.

