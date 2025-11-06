Aaon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — AAON Inc. (AAON) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $30.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of 37 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of air conditioning and heating equipment posted revenue of $384.2 million in the period.

Aaon shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAON

