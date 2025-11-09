9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Many investors are concerned about valuations in U.S. stocks as well as fears of a looming economic slowdown brought on…

Many investors are concerned about valuations in U.S. stocks as well as fears of a looming economic slowdown brought on by the government shutdown, weak job growth and inflation. But the best growth stocks don’t get caught up in short-term headwinds, and have durable success stories that last.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The following nine stocks all demonstrate this with tremendous share performance as well as consistent revenue growth to back up these gains. And besides, broadly speaking, equity markets tend to reward patience and compounding growth over years or decades, not trading in and out of positions based on one week of bad news.

While there are undoubtedly reasons to worry about the next few months, the goal of investing is to build lasting wealth. And for those with the discipline and perspective to adopt a long-term approach, these growth-oriented stocks present compelling opportunities that will last for the next 10 years regardless of what headlines come our way.

Stock Sector Market capitalization Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (ticker: BABA) Consumer discretionary $392 billion Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Health care $811.7 billion First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Technology $28.3 billion Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) Industrials $82.5 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.9 trillion Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Technology $438.7 billion Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Financial services $123 billion Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) Technology $196.7 billion Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Technology $50.8 billion

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Market capitalization: $392 billion

Alibaba is the preeminent technology stock in Asia, with a wide array of products and services including mobile payments, an e-commerce portal, AI chatbots and cloud computing infrastructure. The stock price has roughly doubled so far in 2025 thanks to improving relations between the company and the Chinese government, even as the geopolitical backdrop means other global tech giants are going to have a tough road ahead in the region. With strong organic growth, first-mover advantage and renewed policy support from Beijing, Alibaba remains well positioned for durable expansion in the decade ahead. The stock has a comparatively modest valuation compared with other mega-cap tech stocks, and it continues to see fundamentals improve, with revenue growth expected to accelerate to double digits next fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Market cap: $811.7 billion

Founded back in 1876, Eli Lilly discovers and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide and is one of the most respected health care companies on the planet. Its current business is driven by blockbusters like Humalog injectable insulin and Trulicity diabetes treatment, as well as new weight management drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound. This latter duo is what really has investors excited for the future, as the company is predicting more than 40% revenue growth this year and about 20% growth next fiscal year on top of that. With a strong product portfolio that also includes leading oncology products, LLY is well positioned to capitalize on the health care trends of the next 10 years.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

Market cap: $28.3 billion

You might think that alternative energy is not a wise investment right now, given that President Donald Trump has gutted wind and solar investment and installed a fracking executive as the Secretary of Energy. But the long-term growth of the sector cannot be stopped by short-term politics, and First Solar represents that growth potential. The company continues to demonstrate robust financial and operational performance. Fiscal 2025 revenue is projected to grow 20%, and with 2026 revenue up 20% on top of that. Shares are rising, too, with about 50% gains year to date and more than 200% growth over the past five years. Long-term demand for clean energy solutions supports a favorable growth trajectory through the next decade, and FSLR is the leading stock to play this trend.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Market cap: $82.5 billion

Howmet Aerospace may not have the same recognition among investors as other growth stocks on this list, but the stock is up roughly 1,000% in the past five years to make it one of the best performers in the S&P 500 index across that period. It’s also up about 88% year to date, with no signs of slowing down. Based in Pittsburgh, Howmet manufactures components for jet engines as well as other high-tech applications. As modern aircraft fleets age and carriers are looking for more fuel-efficient aircraft, Howmet’s best-in-class components are seeing strong demand. In an age of supply chain disruptions and geopolitical unrest, the domestic aerospace firm’s business model seems secure. With a specialized business and a dominant position as a go-to parts supplier, HWM has great momentum and a great outlook for the next 10 years.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market cap: $4.9 trillion

Nvidia is Wall Street’s quintessential growth stock, soaring more than 1,300% over the past five years, and rising to dominance in advanced semiconductor technology with its best-in-class graphics processing units. Although short-term volatility persists due to trade policy uncertainties and cyclical fluctuations, Nvidia’s strategic leadership in AI, big data and cryptocurrency mining underscores its long-term appeal. The company continues to deliver robust revenue growth, with current fiscal year projections calling for an almost 60% increase in revenue followed by nearly 40% growth next year. While its valuation reflects strong expectations, Nvidia continues to climb higher.

[Read: Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.]

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Market cap: $438.7 billion

Palantir is a go-to stock for AI investors; it’s up nearly 1,700% in the past five years and rose to new all-time highs in October, for a 152% gain in 2025. The company’s data analytics and AI platforms continue to benefit from growing demand across both government and commercial sectors. Anticipated revenue growth is 54% this fiscal year and another 38% in 2026, demonstrating clear operational momentum. Those fundamentals prove that talk of an AI bubble does not apply to this stock, which is seeing tangible success on both the top and bottom lines. Longtime partnerships with the U.S. intelligence community and Department of Defense lend credibility and stability, too, making this an AI stock with staying power.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Market cap: $130 billion

Robinhood has redefined retail investing with its mobile-first platform and commission-free trading model that appeals to a new generation of tech-savvy investors. The company is projecting 45% revenue growth in the current fiscal year and another 19% in 2026 as proof of its success. Furthermore, HOOD stock has exploded more than 450% over the past 12 months. The company is increasingly standing shoulder-to-shoulder with other financial giants, with nearly 27 million funded accounts and more than $300 billion in assets at present. This performance, along with brand strength, innovative technology and continued expansion into digital assets, suggests a promising future for this growth stock.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Market cap: $196.7 billion

Since its 2019 initial public offering, Uber has continued to strengthen its grip on the ride-sharing marketplace and has undergone a significant transformation to add food delivery, electric scooter rental and more. While its early years were admittedly marked by volatility, UBER shares are up 125% since its IPO. More recently, its momentum has improved considerably, with shares up about 360% since their 2022 lows. Analysts expect 18% revenue growth in 2025 and 16% in 2026. Uber’s dominant position and strong momentum make it a likely long-term winner as it disrupts the future of transportation.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Market cap: $50.8 billion

A global leader in cybersecurity, cloud security company Zscaler is a data protection specialist that is increasingly a necessity for companies in an age of hacking risks. As proof, its customer base covers a wide range of industries, including airlines, retail, financial services, health care, manufacturing, media and education. While not the biggest stock in the space, the firm was incorporated way back in 2007 and has been a longtime specialist in this industry, with rich experience to draw on. Shares are also up about 80% in 2025 thanks to 20% revenue growth projected both this year and next year, while other cybersecurity names have underperformed. That shows staying power, and given the persistent and evolving nature of cyber threats, Zscaler is well positioned to maintain its leadership over the next decade.

More from U.S. News

2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

5 Best Free Stock Analysis and Research Tools

10 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends in 10 Years

9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/05/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.