10 Ways to Reduce Your Microplastic Intake

What are microplastics?

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are small and durable. These particles can accumulate in water, soil, air and living organisms, raising both environmental and health concerns.

Microplastics are divided into two categories: microplastics (about 5 millimeters in size) and the even smaller nanoplastics (about 1 micrometer). Nanoplastics are especially concerning because their micro size lets them pass through the body’s defenses, such as the gut lining and even the blood-brain barrier.

The main ways we’re exposed to microplastics daily are through the food and drinks we consume and the air we breathe. There’s evidence the particles may also penetrate the skin under certain conditions, though more research is needed. For now, a bigger concern is the chemicals in plastics that can leach into the body through skin contact.

“Microplastic exposure varies widely from person to person and depends on many factors, such as diet and where someone lives. What we do know is that microplastics have been detected in many parts of the human body, including the brain, heart, liver, kidneys and lungs, among others,” says Samantha Romanick, a molecular biologist and an analytical chemistry fellow at the Environmental Working Group in Washington, D.C.

How do microplastics affect our health?

Definitive answers on how microplastics affect our health are still unknown. A key question is whether the health risks stem from the particles themselves or the chemicals they release into the body — or a combination of both.

“While evidence clearly shows that microplastics are everywhere and we are breathing them in, the significant health impacts from exposure are not yet clear,” says George Thurston, professor of medicine and population health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Emerging research is starting to offer clues. A 2025 study, for instance, found higher levels of nanoplastics in the brains of people with dementia compared to those without the disease. While it remains unknown whether these particles play any role in causing dementia, the findings provide scientists with a new direction for future dementia research.

We do know that chemicals, such as PFAS, bisphenols and phthalates, found in microplastics have been linked to health issues such as cancer, poor liver and kidney function, fertility issues, developmental delays in children and much more.

What can you do?

While it’s impossible to completely avoid microplastics, there are plenty of steps you can take to limit your exposure.

“A great place to start is by doing a simple ‘waste audit’ of your home. For one week, simply note the plastic items you throw away and look for patterns,” Romanick suggests. “This will show you where most of the plastic use comes from, which is often the kitchen in the form of food packaging and the bathroom in the form of personal care product packaging.”

While you can’t measure how many microplastics you breathe in, you can identify your main sources of microplastics. Once you identify your main sources, you can use the ideas in the following slides to help reduce your exposure.

1. Limit use of plastic water bottles

The convenience of single-use plastic water bottles is attractive, but the microplastics you are exposed may not be worth it. According to the National Institutes of Health, a liter of bottled water on average contains 240,000 particles of microplastics, with 90% being the more harmful nanoplastics. Even more microplastics may be released into the water when the plastic bottles are exposed to heat, sunlight or repeated use.

Hitting your daily 64 ounces of water goal with plastic bottles? That’s nearly 2 liters, or around 480,000 microplastic particles, entering your body every day. Shocked? Try drastically reducing your intake by using stainless steel or glass water bottles rather than single-use or reusable plastic water bottles.

2. Filter tap water

Microplastics have been found in tap water worldwide, though their levels vary depending on location, water source and treatment methods. They can enter tap water in several ways, including the breakdown of plastic pipes or fittings, contamination from surface water or groundwater and insufficient removal during municipal water treatment processes.

A 2023 study found that home water filters with physical membrane barriers, like those in reverse osmosis or ultrafiltration systems, can remove most microplastics from drinking water, including the tiny nanoplastics. In contrast, common carbon-based pitcher filters or filters that rely on ion-exchange don’t remove microplastics as effectively. Overall, filters with very small pores and a true physical barrier are the most reliable option for reducing microplastics in water.

3. Reduce the heat

Heat plays a key role in how much plastic breaks down and sheds microplastics. When plastics are exposed to high temperatures like in a dishwasher, microwave or washing machine, they can release significant microplastics and chemicals into your environment.

Research in the journal Environmental Science and Technology found that heating plastic containers in the microwave generated far higher levels of microplastic particles compared to non-heated storage conditions like room temperature or the fridge. Separate research, published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, found the hotter and longer a dishwasher cycle is run, the more microplastic particles are shed into the wash water. These particles then dry onto the surfaces of everything inside the dishwasher.

“Plastic particles can be absorbed into food from, among other sources, food packaging and cookware, especially when the plastic is heated,” Romanick says.

Besides the more obvious, try to avoid putting plastic items in the microwave or dishwasher and use items made from materials such as ceramic, glass or stainless steel. Other options to consider include:

— Not microwaving oily or acidic foods in plastic, as they degrade plastic faster

— Letting your food cool slightly before digging in with plastic utensils or storing it in plastic containers

— Placing plastics on the top rack of the dishwasher, which is farther from the heating element

— Using liquid detergent rather than detergent pods, which can spread microplastics throughout the dishwasher

— Washing items by hand or choosing the dishwasher’s low-heat or eco cycles

4. Unwrap plastic packaging

Plastic packaging is nearly unavoidable, and it contributes significantly to the microplastics that end up in the foods and drinks we consume. Microplastic particles can break off from items like wrappers, plastic-lined containers such as milk cartons, coffee pods, takeout boxes, plastic wrap and plastic storage containers.

A 2025 study in the journal Food Chemistry concluded that microplastics shedding from plastic containers are a significant and overlooked way people are exposed to microplastics in everyday life.

Small changes in how you shop and store food can significantly reduce the amount of plastic that comes into contact with what you eat and drink, such as:

— Avoiding single-serve snack packs and buying larger sizes you can portion out at home

— Buying from farmers’ markets where packaging is often minimal or optional

— Choosing products in glass, metal or paper packaging whenever possible

— Investing in some reusable produce bags instead of the thin plastic ones at the grocery store

— Replacing your plastic food storage containers with glass ones

— Skipping plastic wrap and using beeswax wraps, silicone lids or glass containers

5. Reduce plastic in food prep

The kitchen has become one of the most significant sources of everyday microplastic contact, largely because heat, friction and repeated use can cause plastic cookware, tools and containers to shed tiny particles.

Studies show that nonstick pots and pans, cutting boards, storage containers and more can all contribute to this problem, especially when items are well-used.

A 2024 study in Science of the Total Environment found that material and age strongly influenced microplastic levels. Pots and pans without plastic, such as those made with stainless steel, released almost no particles. Plastic cookware, which includes many nonstick pots and pans, produced a much higher amount. Older cookware with more wear and tear shed significantly more than newer items.

There are a number of ways to reduce your microplastic exposure in the kitchen. Some include:

— Avoiding the use of abrasive sponges or brushes directly on plastic surfaces because they increase wear and shedding

— Starting with the oldest ones first, replacing cutting boards with wood or bamboo and cooking utensils with wood, bamboo or stainless steel

— Turning on your kitchen ventilator whenever cooking with plastic-coated pots and pans

— Using alternatives for plastic nonstick cookware, such as ceramic-coated, anodized aluminum or cast iron, replacing the ones with the most wear and tear first.

— When mixing or blending, using glass or stainless steel containers instead of plastic, since high-speed blades can release large amounts of microplastics.

6. The not-so-secret ingredient

From produce to everyday packaged products, microplastic particles can enter the food supply at multiple points, including during processing, packaging or even from the environment itself. Microplastics can be found in fruits and vegetables, often introduced through soil, irrigation water, pesticides or airborne particles that settle on crops.

Ultraprocessed foods, such as packaged snacks, ready-to-eat meals, sugary cereals and soft drinks, are often packaged in plastic or contain ingredients that have been heavily, industrially processed. Recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that ultraprocessed foods now make up approximately 53% of the average American’s daily calories.

In a 2024 Environmental Pollution study, researchers looked at 16 common protein sources in the United States, including seafood, meats and plant-based options, ranging from unprocessed to highly processed. They found that highly processed foods like breaded or plant-based foods, such as chicken nuggets, contained more microplastics per gram than minimally processed foods. It was the level of processing that mattered most; the brand or store type didn’t make as much difference.

“Cooking at home with whole ingredients, rather than heavily processed foods, helps reduce the amount of microplastics you bring into your diet,” Romanick says.

What can you do? Here are some suggestions:

— Avoid canned foods with plastic linings when possible, choosing glass-jarred or fresh options instead.

— Choose fresh, unpackaged produce, and instead of the thin plastic bags at the store, use your own reusable bags.

— Limit highly processed foods when possible.

— Look for whole cuts of meat and seafood rather than ground or heavily processed versions.

— Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly to remove particles on their surface.

7. Switch your salt

Small changes can lead to big improvements over time. A good example is salt. When you think of microplastics, you probably don’t immediately think of salt, but sea salt especially is a sneaky everyday source of microplastics, and it is in everything.

A 2021 study reported that between 2015 and 2018, researchers detected microplastics in commercial salts from 128 brands across five continents. Where the salt comes from matters. Sea salt tends to contain the most microplastics, followed by lake, rock and well salts. Sea salt often contains more microplastics because it’s made by evaporating seawater, which itself is polluted with tiny plastic particles. Reduce your intake by replacing sea salt with rock salt, such as a Himalayan salt.

8. Invisible indoor invaders

Microplastic exposure doesn’t just come from the food we eat, it happens inside our homes, too. Everyday items like synthetic fabrics on sofas or carpets, cleaning products and household dust can release tiny plastic particles into the air we breathe. Because we spend so much time indoors, these invisible particles can add up, making our own living spaces a significant source of exposure.

“One of the most effective steps you can take is to vacuum, wet dust and mop regularly,” Romanick says.

Some cleaning products, especially those with synthetic fragrances or microbead-like scrubbers, can introduce microplastics into the air and onto household surfaces. Even plastic packaging and spray mechanisms can shed tiny particles during use, contributing to indoor microplastic buildup.

“A quality HEPA system can meaningfully reduce microplastics in the home while also removing other fine particles with well-documented health risks like emissions from gas stoves. To work effectively, though, HEPA systems need a closed room, steady electricity and regular filter changes. The best units even include particle sensors, so you can see in real time how much they’re lowering indoor pollution,” Thurston says.

Other ways you can reduce your exposure include:

— Avoiding synthetic sponges and scrubbers and opting for natural or cellulose sponges, brushes or cloths to reduce shedding.

— Cleaning your HVAC filters regularly as dust and microplastics can accumulate in heating and cooling systems and recirculate through the home.

— Opening your windows periodically to ventilate your space. However, you should avoid peak pollution times outside to prevent bringing in outdoor particles.

— Taking your shoes off at the door so you do not track in outdoor microplastics and other matter that then can settle into living areas.

— Using a damp cloth or mop instead of dry dusting or sweeping as they can stir up microplastics trapped in dust, while damp cleaning helps capture them.

— Using vinegar, baking soda, lemon or castile soap instead of chemical cleaners whenever possible.

9. Fabrics matter

The fabrics around you, both in your clothing and in your home, and the way you wash them can significantly affect your exposure.

“Clothing and carpeting are major sources of plastic fibers in indoor air and dust. We inhale plastic fibers shed from textiles like synthetic clothing, carpets and furniture in our homes,” Romanick says. “Laundry machines and dryers also are a large source because they release these fibers into the environment through wastewater and dryer vents.”

Avoiding or not washing all synthetic fabrics is not practical.

Try these tips to lighten the load:

— Air-dry clothes whenever possible instead of using the dryer.

— Clean the lint trap regularly and consider a dryer filter designed to capture microfibers.

— Look for natural fabrics like cotton, silk, linen or wool.

— Skip the detergent pods and use liquid detergent or detergent sheets instead.

— Use the washing machine’s gentle cycle and use warm or cold, not hot, water.

10. Practice personal care

Some exfoliating scrubs, facial cleansers, toothpastes and shower gels contain tiny plastic beads, often labeled as “microbeads.” When these products are used, small plastic particles can wash down the drain, but some remain in your environment. Over time, frequent use of these products can become a significant, but often overlooked, source of indoor microplastic particles.

In addition to microbeads, packaging and applicators of personal care items can also shed particles. For example, synthetic makeup brushes, sponges and the caps or containers of products can degrade and release microscopic particles. Choosing natural alternatives, such as brushes with wooden handles and natural bristles, soaps without microplastics and refillable glass or metal containers can help reduce the amount of plastic particles.

“Look for waterless products like shampoo and conditioner bars to cut down on packaging. You can also choose a wooden toothbrush and other low-waste personal care items,” Romanick says.

Fortunately, there are a lot of natural personal care products out there, from makeup to skin care, to consider.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

— Avoid glitter and synthetic “pearls” in cosmetics as these are often plastic-based.

— Check for “microbead-free” labels since many scrubs and toothpastes still contain plastic abrasives — even if you can’t see or feel them — and they aren’t obvious on the ingredients list.

— Many conventional deodorants use microplastics as fillers or texture enhancers, so consider switching to a natural deodorant.

— Replace synthetic nail files and buffers with natural alternatives such as emery boards.

— Use bamboo or cotton makeup remover pads instead of synthetic ones.

Bottom line

We are exposed to microplastics through the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe. While scientists are still learning exactly how these tiny particles affect our long-term health, we do know that they are able to pass through our body’s defenses, such as the blood-brain barrier. The good news is that there are many practical ways to reduce exposure, from choosing less processed foods and using high-quality water filters to swapping certain plastics in your home for safer alternatives.

“The key is to replace the biggest sources of plastic in your home first. Small, practical steps can have meaningful impact over time,” Romanick says.

