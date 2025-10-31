W.W. Grainger: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $294 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $6.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $10.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.93 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.66 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings in the range of $39 to $39.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.8 billion to $18 billion.

