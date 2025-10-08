Top 7 Autonomous Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

Autonomous vehicle technology is generally considered a can’t-miss long-term investment. Several companies have already launched fully autonomous vehicle services for…

Autonomous vehicle technology is generally considered a can’t-miss long-term investment. Several companies have already launched fully autonomous vehicle services for the public in a handful of cities in the U.S. and around the world.

Investors who bet on early AV market leaders could be handsomely rewarded, but the technology is still far from perfect. Bank of America has listed AV technology as a key theme in the tech space and estimates the global AV market could be worth $1.2 trillion by 2040. Here are seven of Bank of America’s top AV technology stocks to buy in 2025:

Stock Implied upside from Oct. 8 close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 24.3% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 20.8% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 3% Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) 18% Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 19.2% Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) 15.8% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 3%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia is a semiconductor stock that develops graphics cards and mobile processors used in personal computers, wireless devices and workstations. Nvidia also offers a range of end-to-end AV solutions via its Drive platform, which includes both artificial intelligence infrastructure and in-vehicle AV hardware and software. Nvidia is a diversified play on AV technology. Analyst Vivek Arya says Nvidia’s compute ability is attractive to AV manufacturers because it enables both simulation testing of AV systems and actual real-time decision-making necessary for safe AV transportation. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $189.11 on Oct. 8.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. It’s also the parent company of Zoox, which is currently operating a commercial driverless fleet in Las Vegas. Zoox is also testing its vehicles in San Francisco, Seattle, Miami and Austin, Texas, in anticipation of expanding its services in the future. Amazon may eventually include all-you-can-ride Zoox trips as an upgrade option for Amazon Prime members. Analyst Justin Post says Zoox vehicles are built for ride-hailing, but he also sees opportunities to improve Amazon’s delivery efficiency. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $272 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $225.22 on Oct. 8.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. Alphabet subsidiary Waymo already offers fully driverless commercial rides in San Francisco, Phoenix, Austin, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Through mid-2025, Waymo had more than 96 million rider-only miles driven, and its vehicles have been involved in 79% fewer crashes with airbag deployment compared to human drivers. Analyst Justin Post says Waymo is the clear leader in U.S. commercial AV services, reporting impressive growth in service area and rides. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $252 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $244.62 on Oct. 8.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM)

Japan’s Toyota is one of the world’s largest automakers. In April, Toyota announced a partnership with Waymo to leverage Waymo’s leadership in AV software and Toyota’s expertise in vehicle manufacturing to develop Toyota AVs that can potentially be mass-produced for personal ownership. Analyst Shiro Sakamaki says Toyota also has several other partnerships with and investments in companies aiming to develop platforms for self-driving cars. While Toyota is not yet selling self-driving vehicles, its Toyota Safety Sense feature is gaining popularity. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $233.82 price target for TM stock, which closed at $198.21 on Oct. 8.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Qualcomm is a semiconductor company that develops specialized products based on its advanced wireless broadband technology. The company’s Snapdragon Ride platform is its car-to-cloud advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) infrastructure that includes high-performance system-on-chips designed for the auto industry. Analyst Tal Liani says Snapdragon Ride is primarily focused on supporting level 2 and level 3 AV technology by combining high-performance ADAS compute with 5G connectivity, AI processing and computer vision technology. Liani says Snapdragon Ride solutions have helped Qualcomm secure partnerships with General Motors Co. (GM), BMW and Volvo. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for QCOM stock, which closed at $167.77 on Oct. 8.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)

Uber Technologies operates the leading ridesharing and delivery services platform. Uber has partnered with Waymo, Motional, Lucid and other AV market leaders to offer driverless rides via the Uber app, with fully autonomous Uber rides already available in Austin and Atlanta. Post says Uber is perfectly positioned for additional AV partnerships as competition ramps in the robotaxi space. He says Uber’s true value to AV partners comes from its industry-leading network, which helps optimize AV performance, maximizing utilization while reducing travel distances and downtime. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $115 price target for UBER stock, which closed at $99.28 on Oct. 8.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Caterpillar is one of the world’s largest producers of construction and mining equipment. The company’s Cat MineStar Command solutions allow miners to robotize single mining processes, automate multiple types of equipment as part of a mixed fleet or utilize a fully autonomous fleet of hauling trucks 24 hours a day with no human intervention. It may not be a conventional play on AV mobility, but analyst Michael Feniger says Caterpillar’s AV solutions can boost mining productivity by up to 30% while improving worker safety. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $517 price target for CAT stock, which closed at $502.12 on Oct. 8.

