The Best Time of Year to Cruise in Every Region

The best time of year to cruise depends on the specific destination and what’s best for you in terms of timing, budget and your personal preferences.

If your top priority is perfect weather (typically during the region’s peak season), you’ll have to budget for higher prices and be ready for bigger crowds on the ship and ashore. If you don’t mind a bit of rain or cooler temperatures, consider sailing during the offseason. In addition to fewer fellow tourists, you’ll likely find better deals and extra perks.

You’ll also want to consider other factors, such as the best times for outdoor adventures, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, including opportunities to see the northern lights if you’re sailing to Alaska or Northern Europe. And if you’d like a quieter voyage without young children on board, avoid traveling during the holidays and summer break.

Before you book your next voyage, take a look at the best times to sail to some of the most popular cruise destinations.

Alaska: June to August

Alaska’s cruise season runs from late April to early October, but mid-June to mid-July is considered the peak time to visit. During this monthlong window, high temperatures rest in the mid-60s and there is optimal daylight (up to 24 hours in the far north). This is also when you’ll have the best chance to view humpback whales feeding throughout the state’s waters, as well as bears (including mothers and their adorable cubs) after they’ve emerged from hibernation and have traveled to coastal areas to feast on salmon.

However, since summer is the busiest tourist season, you can expect higher cruise fares and more travelers, especially when visiting the small coastal towns along the Inside Passage, like Sitka, Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau. There will unfortunately also be more opportunities to meet the unofficial state bird — aka the pesky mosquito — especially if you travel between the second week in June and the end of July.

If you’d like to avoid summertime, Alaska’s shoulder seasons (April through May and September through October) are also a beautiful time to visit The Great Land. You’ll find better deals on cruises and hotels, as well as more availability and fewer travelers during these months. September brings a change of seasons with fall foliage — and the possibility of seeing the northern lights, especially if you’re visiting Fairbanks on your own or with a cruisetour. In fact, this city in Alaska’s interior is one of the best places on the planet to witness the natural phenomena once aurora season begins on Aug. 21.

It’s important to note that if you want to explore Denali National Park & Preserve on your own, the park’s services and facilities (including bus tours on the Denali Park Road, the visitor center and other activities) are only available between May 20 and mid-September.

The Caribbean: Mid-December to mid-March

Caribbean cruises are available year-round, but they’re especially popular in the colder months as travelers seek to escape the harsh winter at home. The weather is nearly perfect in these tropical islands during the winter season, with little probability of rainfall and comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Winter is also peak season, so you’ll pay higher fares and encounter packed ships with guests seeking sunny days by the pool and white sand beaches with clear, turquoise waters ashore.

April through May and September through October are considered the Caribbean’s shoulder seasons, offering lower prices and fewer crowds. If you’re looking for deeply discounted itineraries and extras like onboard credits and free sailings for third and fourth guests, check the pricing for voyages during the Atlantic hurricane season, which extends from June 1 through Nov. 30.

If you’re traveling during hurricane season, an itinerary may change to avoid an approaching storm, which can result in the cancellation of certain ports of call. In rare cases, the line may even need to cancel the entire cruise. While it’s always advisable to purchase travel insurance, it’s especially important to invest in a policy during hurricane season.

Summer cruises are often busy with family vacations (and lots of kids), despite the increased likelihood of rain and humidity. Still, even if you’re traveling in the offseason, you may encounter more children than you’d expect on shorter three- and four-night sailings departing out of Florida. If that’s a concern, consider booking your trip on a mostly adult or adults-only line.

Mexico: December to April

Similar to the Caribbean, the preferred time to cruise to Mexico is typically between December and April. By this time, hurricane season has passed, welcoming sunny skies, calm seas and reduced humidity. Temperatures range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s, with near-perfect conditions. As such, cruisers should expect higher prices and more crowds at this time — especially during the December holidays and over spring break in March and April.

The offseason (between May and November) offers better deals and fewer people, although you’ll find families traveling during the summer months and over the holidays. The two weeks after Thanksgiving are typically quieter times for travel, so look at pricing and availability during that period.

Depending on your destination in Mexico, you’ll find plenty of sunshine for excursions ashore, with relaxing beach days, cultural offerings, wildlife encounters, jungle experiences, ATV rides, zip lines and water-based adventures like snorkeling and diving.

The Mediterranean: May to June and September to October

Summer is the peak tourist season in the Mediterranean, with hot temperatures (June 2025 highs reached a staggering 104 degrees in Italy, Spain and Greece) and throngs of tourists exploring the ports. Cruise and hotel prices are steep, with limited availability, as it’s vacation time for Europeans and families traveling with children during summer break.

Spring and fall are more pleasant times to visit, with cooler temperatures, fewer crowds and lower prices. Flowers will be in bloom in the spring, and fall’s weather is clear and mild. You’ll also find lower-priced options for accommodations if you’re interested in a pre- or post-cruise stay to extend your vacation, plus short lines at popular tourist attractions.

Some cruise lines sail year-round in the Mediterranean, offering winter voyages during the region’s quiet season. For some travelers, this may be the best time to plan a vacation, as it promises even lower fares and fewer tourists. Lines offering “quiet season” cruises include Viking, Windstar Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises and Costa Cruises. If you book a winter cruise along the Adriatic Sea (think: destinations like Croatia), plan to pack layers; high temperatures may only reach the mid-50s.

Northern Europe: May to August

Cruise season in the Baltic region spans April to October. July and August are the peak months, so you can expect higher cruise fares and more tourists during that time. Despite the crowds, summer’s nearly perfect weather and long days make it an excellent time to visit Arctic destinations like Iceland and Greenland.

If you’re interested in more budget-friendly options and want to travel when there are fewer people around, consider May or September through October. May is a desirable time to visit Northern Europe, as the weather slowly warms and the days lengthen, with up to 18 hours of sunlight in Denmark, Sweden and Norway. What’s more, fares should be lower in May compared to the summer months. Consider a cruise that begins or ends in Amsterdam between mid-April and early May to experience the height of Holland’s tulip season.

Itineraries in September and October are great options if you are fine with cooler temperatures. Fares are typically on the low end, and you may have the chance to spot the northern lights in destinations like Iceland, Greenland or Norway.

Canada/New England: October and June to July

Canada and New England’s cruise season also runs from April to October. Conveniently, whale watching season spans the same timeframe, with the summer months (June to August) considered the optimal viewing window. Exact timing can vary from year to year, so keep a watchful eye when sailing between ports of call.

June and July — the height of summer — are two busy (and expensive) months in New England and Canada, but you’ll enjoy sunny days and comfortable temperatures in the high 70s, plus numerous options for outdoor adventures like kayaking and hiking.

Mid-October is typically prime leaf-peeping time in this region, which also brings crowds in droves. Travelers embark to destinations like Boston and Quebec City to see the vibrant display of fall colors along the Northeast’s rugged coastline and in its national parks. You’ll have many itinerary options during the fall, but it’s best to book early as these sailings are typically in high demand.

If you’re looking for less expensive options, consider a cruise in early September or late October (after the fall foliage peaks). Autumn colors may not be at their brightest, but you’ll likely still see pretty leaves — and you’ll have beautiful weather with highs in the 50s to 60s, perfect for hiking and exploring in port. This is also an excellent time to sample local culinary specialties like fresh clams, seafood chowder, apple cider and sweet treats made with maple syrup.

Panama Canal: December to April

A Panama Canal cruise is a bucket-list trip for many travelers. Ships transit this 50-mile-long artificial waterway (an engineering marvel) through 12 sets of locks, crossing from the Caribbean Sea on the Atlantic side to the Pacific Ocean.

Though you’ll have to contend with higher prices and more crowds, December to April is considered the best time to visit, as it’s the dry season in Central America. This window is also the optimal time to book active outdoor excursions in Colón, Panama, and around Gatun Lake. Depending when you sail, you may also have opportunities to attend special events and celebrations, such as the weeklong Carnaval. The annual festivities take place before Lent (in February or March) in cities and towns throughout the country, including Panama City.

If you’re looking for lower fares and peak wildlife viewing (and you don’t mind some afternoon showers), plan your cruise during the “green season” from May to November. This is when the rainforest and coastline come alive: view rare species of birds in the cloud forests and migrating humpback whales along the Pacific. Surfers can also catch some of the best waves in the country in Santa Catalina.

