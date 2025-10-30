TAL Education: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported profit of $124.1 million in its fiscal…

BEIJING (AP) — TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported profit of $124.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 24 cents per share.

The education services provider posted revenue of $861.4 million in the period.

