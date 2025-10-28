Regeneron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.46…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $13.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $11.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.44 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN

