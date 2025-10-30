Kimco Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — JERICHO, N.Y. (AP) — Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jericho, New York, said it had funds from operations of $300.3 million, or 44 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 43 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $130.2 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jericho, New York, posted revenue of $535.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.3 million.

Kimco Realty expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.75 to $1.76 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.