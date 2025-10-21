Is It Safe to Take the COVID-19 Vaccine and the Flu Shot at the Same Time?

Martha Evans has been getting a yearly flu shot for as long as she can remember and the COVID-19 vaccinations,…

Martha Evans has been getting a yearly flu shot for as long as she can remember and the COVID-19 vaccinations, including regular boosters, since the end of 2020 when the vaccine first became available.

For a couple of years, Evans, 74, would get the flu and COVID-19 shots separately so that if she had a negative reaction, she’d know which shot had caused it. But Evans, who recently got the COVID-19 and flu shots for the 2025-2026 season, has had no noticeable side effects to either shot this year.

“Both vaccines not only prevent serious complications from the flu and COVID-19, but play an important role in preventing ongoing transmission,” says Dr. Tara Vijayan, infectious disease specialist at UCLA Health.

Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Guidelines

Influenza vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year beginning in September or October, early enough for your body to build up the immunity needed to fight off severe reactions to the flu at its seasonal peak, which is from December through February.

This season’s flu vaccine protects against three strains of the flu in one shot.

COVID-19 vaccine

Federal recommendations for who should receive the COVID-19 vaccine have changed.

Under U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the CDC has issued updated COVID-19 guidance that critics say lacks a basis in sound scientific research and may prevent some people who need the vaccine from getting it. While some states are adhering to the new federal guidelines, others are establishing their own recommendations in response.

New federal guidelines include the following changes:

— No universal recommendation for anyone 6 months or older

— People can get the vaccine after consulting with a health care provider

— Vaccines are recommended for those 65 and older and others of any age with underlying risk factors

With the new federal guidelines in effect, some people who want to get the flu and COVID-19 shots together may find it more difficult to do so. Others are confused about access to the vaccinations and some pharmacies in some states are requiring prescriptions for those who don’t fit into the federal eligibility guidelines.

Benefits of Getting Flu and Covid-19 Vaccine at Same Time

When the COVID-19 vaccine first became available for use, the recommendation was to wait two weeks between getting the flu and vaccine shots. Now, after years of collecting safety data and understanding COVID-19, experts say there is no reason to space out the vaccinations.

“Contrary to what may be thought, there is no evidence that you get a weaker immune response when both shots are given together,” says Dr. William Moss, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

In states where access to both vaccines is readily available, physicians and pharmacies are encouraging individuals to get both shots at the same time.

The following are good reasons to do that:

— Convenience. If you get both shots at the same time, you only need to make one visit to your health care provider or pharmacy. When it takes only one visit to get two shots, it’s more likely that more people will ultimately get both shots.

— Safety. The CDC and other health organizations say it’s safe to get both vaccines at the same time and scientific studies have proven that to be true.

— Effective immune response. Research studies have shown that getting flu and COVID shots at the same time doesn’t decrease the effectiveness of each.

— Immunity boost. Some studies indicate that getting both shots at the same time may in fact increase your immunity.

— Higher vaccination rates/protecting communities. Because more people will be vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 if they only need to make one trip to a health care provider or a pharmacy, community vaccination rates will be higher and more protective.

— Reduced stress on the health care system. The flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are given to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death. If you have both shots, you’re likely easing the burden on physicians, urgent care centers and emergency rooms during the winter season.

— Staying up to date. If you get your COVID shot at the same time you get your flu shot, it will make staying up to date with your vaccinations easier.

Why You Should Get the COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines Separately

While most health care professionals recommend and encourage people to get both vaccinations at the same time to enhance personal and community well-being, there may be certain circumstances when it’s preferable to get the shots at different times.

Some of those circumstances are as follows:

— Bad reactions to past vaccines. If you’ve had a very bad reaction to previous vaccines, which is uncommon, you should consult with your physician regarding the appropriateness of receiving doses separately or together.

— Allergic reactions. If you have had a previous allergic reaction to either one of the shots, consult with your physician before getting either.

— Cancer treatments. If you are being treated for cancer, you should consult with your doctor on the needs for vaccination. before having any vaccinations. Chemotherapy and radiation, both treatments for cancer, may weaken the immune system and make patients more susceptible to serious infection. Your physician may have additional recommendations.

The Future

Pharmaceutical companies are currently working on and running clinical trials on a single vaccine that combines the COVID-19 and flu vaccines in one shot.

“In the future, people will be getting vaccinated for flu and COVID-19 in a single injection,” Moss says.

Bottom Line

Most health experts generally recommend that you should get your flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time for convenience and to prevent delays in getting either vaccine. However, there are certain circumstances that might make getting them separately a wiser choice.

Ultimately, regardless of whether you get the vaccines together or separately, the important thing is to get vaccinated.

“Getting the vaccines is not just about protecting yourself, but protecting others around you,” says Dr. Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medical Regional Group.

