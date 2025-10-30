Insight Enterprises: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $50.9…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $50.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.43 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The information technology provider posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

Insight Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.60 to $9.90 per share.

