Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $80.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had profit of $1.70.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The airport facilities manager posted revenue of $211 million in the period.

