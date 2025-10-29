Fiserv: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $792 million. On a per-share…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Fiserv Inc. (FI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $792 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The financial services technology company posted revenue of $5.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.92 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.36 billion.

Fiserv expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.60 per share.

