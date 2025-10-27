F5: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $190.5 million.…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $190.5 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of $3.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.96 per share.

The computer networking company posted revenue of $810.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $692.4 million, or $11.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, F5 expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.35 to $3.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $730 million to $780 million for the fiscal first quarter.

F5 expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.50 to $15.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FFIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FFIV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.