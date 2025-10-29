Equinix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Redwood City, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $965 million, or $9.83 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $9.26 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $374 million, or $3.81 per share.

The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2.32 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Equinix said it expects revenue in the range of $2.41 billion to $2.53 billion.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $37.95 to $38.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQIX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.