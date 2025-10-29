EBay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — EBay Inc. (EBAY) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $632 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, eBay expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.31 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.89 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

EBay expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.42 to $5.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.03 billion.

