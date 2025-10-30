CNB: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million…

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — CNB Financial Corp. (CCNE) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 82 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $119.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.4 million, which topped Street forecasts.

