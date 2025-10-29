CBIZ: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30.1 million in its…

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $30.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Independence, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The provider of outsourced business services posted revenue of $693.8 million in the period.

CBIZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.95 billion.

