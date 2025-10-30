Baytex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.2 million.…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $23.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $673.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $633.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.27. A year ago, they were trading at $2.86.

