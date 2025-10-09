Are Banks Open Today? Federal Holiday Bank Closures

Columbus Day is almost here, and it can be difficult to figure out which businesses are going to be closed,…

Columbus Day is almost here, and it can be difficult to figure out which businesses are going to be closed, especially banks. If you’re planning to deal with your personal finances on Columbus Day, you might be disappointed to see that your local bank is closed.

Banks are closed on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 13.

In 2025, there are 11 federal holidays observed by the Federal Reserve, which regulates the United States banking system. These bank closures could affect your banking activities and delay your funds. For example, if you deposit a check on Columbus Day, the funds may not become available until the next business day. Below is the complete list of bank holidays in 2025.

Bank Holidays 2025

If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the bank will still be open on the Friday before, but if a holiday occurs on a Sunday, the bank will be closed the following Monday.

Holiday Date New Year’s Day Wednesday, Jan. 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 20 Presidents’ Day Monday, Feb. 17 Memorial Day Monday, May 26 Juneteenth National Independence Day Thursday, June 19 Independence Day Friday, July 4 Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1 Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 13 Veterans Day Tuesday, Nov. 11 Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 27 Christmas Thursday, Dec. 25

What Holidays Are Banks Open?

Most U.S. banks will be open on these holidays:

Holiday Date Orthodox Christmas Tuesday, Jan. 7 Lincoln’s Birthday Wednesday, Feb. 12 Ramadan Friday evening, Feb. 28 Mardi Gras Tuesday, March 4 Ash Wednesday Wednesday, March 5 Purim Thursday evening, March 13 Holi Friday, March 14 St. Patrick’s Day Monday, March 17 Eid al-Fitr Saturday evening, March 29 Passover Saturday evening, April 12 Good Friday Friday, April 18 Patriots’ Day Saturday, April 19 Eid al-Adha Friday evening, June 6 Rosh Hashanah Monday evening, Sept. 22 Yom Kippur Wednesday evening, Oct. 1 Diwali Monday, Oct. 20 Halloween Friday, Oct. 31 Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 4 Black Friday Friday, Nov. 28 Christmas Eve Wednesday, Dec. 24 Kwanzaa Friday, Dec. 26 New Year’s Eve Wednesday, Dec. 31

[What Is the FDIC?]

Using an ATM on a Federal Bank Holiday

Although bank branches will be closed on a holiday, the ATMs will not. You will be able to check your account balance and make cash withdrawals. As a plus, some banks offer ATMs that are open 24 hours.

Paying a Bill on a Bank Holiday

If you have an automated bill payment that falls on a Federal Reserve holiday, the payment won’t process until the next business day, which can lead to extra fees if you miss the due date. All withdrawals will also be suspended on bank holidays. Make sure you plan ahead for bills that fall on these holidays so your payments post in time.

Alternatives to Banking on Federal Reserve Bank Holidays

Thankfully, most major banks have online accessibility when their brick-and-mortar locations are closed. This access makes it possible to do a lot of things on a bank holiday, such as deposit a check with your smartphone. However, the check likely won’t be processed until the next business day.

You will also be able to open up a bank account online during a bank holiday, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts or certificates of deposit.

If you need to send money to someone on a bank holiday, consider using a payment app, such as Venmo or PayPal, which allows you to send and receive money from people.

More from U.S. News

Chase vs. Bank of America: Which Bank Is Best for You?

6 Sustainable Banking Options

How to Negotiate Bank Account Fees

Are Banks Open Today? Federal Holiday Bank Closures originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/10/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.