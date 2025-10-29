AEP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $972…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $972 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.80 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.65 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share.

AEP shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

