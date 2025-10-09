9 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks in the S&P 500

Dividend-paying stocks continue to attract investors seeking reliable income amid market volatility. Within the S&P 500, several companies currently offer…

Dividend-paying stocks continue to attract investors seeking reliable income amid market volatility. Within the S&P 500, several companies currently offer dividend yields well above the index average of about 1.2% at present. However, investors should tread lightly with some of these high-dividend names, as their yield may be big but their risks are also elevated.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

High dividend yields can offer an attractive source of income, however, if the prospects of a stock prove sound. That’s why it’s important for investors to look at the big picture beyond just dividends to assess how a stock fits in with their long-term strategies.

Below are nine of the highest-yielding stocks in the index as of late 2025, along with an overview of their business performance and outlook. Just keep in mind that investors should always do their own research before making any trades.

Stock Forward dividend yield Amcor PLC (ticker: AMCR) 6.1% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 6.7% Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) 6.8% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 6.8% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 7.0% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 7.0% Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) 7.7% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 8.4% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 11.5%

Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Dividend yield: 6.1%

Amcor develops packaging solutions for food, beverages, pharmaceuticals and other consumer goods. The company’s performance is closely tied to demand from its clients, which has been affected by tariff challenges and broader economic headwinds. Shares fell sharply in August following weaker-than-expected fiscal Q4 results, which missed both revenue and earnings estimates. While this decline has boosted the stock’s payouts, those distributions are still sustainable at only about two-thirds of total earnings. Amcor has consistently increased its dividends since 2020, though continued operational challenges may limit future growth in payouts.

Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Dividend yield: 6.7%

Altria Group remains a cornerstone for dividend-focused investors, backed by a long history of stability and shareholder returns. The company owns iconic tobacco brands such as Marlboro, Black & Mild and Copenhagen. While not a high-growth stock, Altria’s consistent sales and strong margins have supported 56 consecutive years of dividend increases, including a boost announced in September. Its reliable cash flow and defensive nature make it one of the lower-risk high-yield options in the S&P 500.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC)

Dividend yield: 6.8%

Healthpeak Properties, a major owner and operator of medical office buildings and retirement communities, benefits from a recession-resistant business model rooted in long-term demand for healthcare services. Following a merger with Physicians Realty Trust in early 2024, Healthpeak now manages nearly 700 health care properties, totaling about 49 million square feet, to make it one of the most dominant health care real estate investments trusts out there. However, the firm carries a hefty $9 billion in debt, which has spooked some investors and caused underperformance for shares over the past year or so since the merger.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Dividend yield: 6.8%

UPS has faced a difficult 2025, weighed down by trade-related uncertainty, slowing economic activity and reduced shipping volumes. The company has cut approximately 48,000 jobs and is scaling back low-margin operations, including its partnership with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Shares are down roughly 20% year to date. Nevertheless, UPS announced its 16th consecutive annual dividend increase in February, underscoring management’s commitment to shareholder returns. The company’s ability to sustain and grow its dividend will depend on how effectively it can streamline operations and stabilize demand.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Dividend yield: 7%

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which boasts over 175 years of history, is navigating a challenging environment marked by declining vaccine sales and setbacks in the obesity drug market. The company’s recent $4.9 billion acquisition of Metsera aims to bolster its anti-obesity drug pipeline with treatments featuring monthly dosing. However, Pfizer remains in a catch-up position relative to industry leader Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy. Although shares have rebounded somewhat from their 2025 lows, they’re still in the red year-to-date as Pfizer remains on its heels compared with its Big Pharma peers. The dividend remains supported by strong cash flow, however, meaning current payouts are quite sustainable even if shares are facing headwinds.

[Read: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Dividend yield: 7%

As the largest U.S. wireless carrier, Verizon serves roughly 150 million subscribers and maintains a formidable market position. Its substantial yield is more than five times the S&P 500 average. However, the company faces a saturated market and carries a sizable debt load that exceeds its market capitalization. While future growth may be limited, Verizon’s dividend payout ratio of about 60% of earnings provides a measure of stability for income-oriented investors.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG)

Dividend yield: 7.7%

Conagra Brands, a leading packaged foods company, continues to struggle with higher input costs and evolving consumer preferences. The firm’s portfolio includes well-known names such as Bird’s Eye, Orville Redenbacher and Swiss Miss. Despite its long history — dating back to 1919 — Conagra’s growth has lagged amid shifting dietary trends. Shares have declined more than 30% in 2025, though the company’s $1.40 annual dividend remains comfortably covered by projected earnings. While the income stream appears secure, weak share performance has diminished investor enthusiasm.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Dividend yield: 8.4%

Alexandria Real Estate Equities specializes in life science office space, providing laboratory and research facilities in major innovation hubs including Boston, San Francisco, Seattle and New York City. The company manages approximately 40 million square feet of rentable space. Despite its leadership position, Alexandria has faced earnings volatility and inflation-related construction challenges. Shares have fallen more than 70% from their 2022 highs, reflecting ongoing operational headwinds that investors should be aware of before buying ARE.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Dividend yield: 11.5%

LyondellBasell, one of the world’s largest producers of plastics and resins, currently offers the highest dividend yield in the S&P 500. However, the company faces significant challenges tied to global trade disruptions and rising input costs. Profitability is expected to decline for a third consecutive year in fiscal 2025. Although the company raised its quarterly dividend to $1.37 in June, this payout appears unsustainable given projected full-year earnings of roughly $2.50 per share. Unless business conditions improve, maintaining such a high dividend could prove difficult.

More from U.S. News

7 Best Monthly Dividend ETFs to Buy Today

6 Best ETFs for Weekly Income

8 Top-Rated Income Funds to Buy in 2025

9 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks in the S&P 500 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/29/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.