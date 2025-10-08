Getting a Jump on Holiday Shopping? 8 Reasons to Use Your Credit Card

If you tend to overspend during the holiday season, there are plenty of reasons to avoid using credit cards, like…

If you tend to overspend during the holiday season, there are plenty of reasons to avoid using credit cards, like going into more debt, paying high interest charges and damaging your credit score by increasing the amount you owe.

However, if you can be disciplined with your shopping, there are lots of benefits to using your credit cards for your holiday hauls.

“Many people believe that the primary reason for using a credit card is to earn reward points,” says Steven Kibbel, a certified financial planner and senior editor at InternationalMoneyTransfer.com. But there are other advantages to using a credit card for holiday shopping.

Learn more about the consumer protections and money-saving perks that credit cards may have to offer.

Extended Return Policy

If you’re an early holiday shopper who isn’t buying from a retailer that extends its return policy during the holidays, this credit card benefit might save you some hassle. Return protection allows you to get back money after a store’s return window has closed. So if the new jacket you bought your spouse doesn’t fit or you purchase the wrong video game for your teen, you’ll have a bit of extra time to return it.

Top Credit Card Pick for Extended Return Policy: American Express Platinum Card®

Cardholders get up to 90 days of return protection, which allows them to claim a refund on the full purchase price, up to $300 per item. You can use the benefit up to a maximum of $1,000 per calendar year.

Other reasons to get the American Express Platinum Card®: It’s one of the most popular premium travel rewards cards with a generous welcome offer and VIP benefits like airport lounge access. It has an annual fee of $895. See Rates & Fees

Extended Warranty

If you’re picking up a few splurge gifts this holiday, you may be asked at the checkout counter or online if you wish to purchase additional coverage on the item. Certain credit cards offer extended warranty coverage, allowing you to waive the retailer’s coverage without worry. “This is an especially helpful benefit that can save you money on big-ticket purchases like an electronic or appliance since you may consider buying extra coverage,” says Andrea Woroch, consumer and money-saving expert and former U.S. News contributor.

If coverage is important to you, she recommends reviewing the extended warranty policies of both the retailer and your credit card to determine if it’s worth spending more on the store plan. “In most cases, the benefits may be similar, so you don’t have to waste your money,” Woroch says.

Top Credit Card Pick for Extended Warranty: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

With the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, you can get up to one additional year on original manufacturers’ warranties of five years or less. This coverage is up to $10,000 per covered purchase and can be used up to $50,000 per eligible card per year.

Other reasons to get the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: The star attraction is the industry-leading 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and streaming services. You’ll also get 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and 3% cash back on transit. There is a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. See Rates & Fees

Runner-Up: Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Another card with extended warranty protection is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. For purchases paid for with the card, you’ll get an additional year above the manufacturer’s U.S. warranty (of three years or less). For a $95 annual fee, cardholders earn bonus Chase Ultimate Rewards points in multiple categories as well as many additional perks and partner benefits.

Purchase Protection

Imagine you drop a breakable item as you’re trying to wrap it, or someone snatches a bag from you at the mall and runs off. If you paid for those items with a credit card that has purchase protection benefits, it can help you recoup some of the cost, Kibbel says. “In case something bought as a gift is mishandled, misplaced or lost shortly after purchase, the consumers can receive compensation for the loss or get a replacement,” he says.

Top Credit Card Pick for Purchase Protection: Chase Freedom Unlimited®

Cardholders can get purchase protection against damage or theft for 120 days and up to $500 per claim ($50,000 per account).

Other reasons to get the Chase Freedom Unlimited®: This no-annual-fee card offers 3% back on dining at restaurants and drugstore purchases and 1.5% on all other purchases. Plus, you’ll get 0% intro annual percentage rate for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.74% to 28.24%.

Runner-Up: American Express® Gold Card

The American Express® Gold Card protects covered purchases for up to 90 days from the purchase date and includes items that are accidentally damaged, stolen or lost. It has a generous coverage amount of up to $10,000 per covered purchase, up to $50,000 per calendar year. The card has an annual fee of $325. See Rates & Fees

Honorable Mention: Rocket Visa Signature Card

It’s worth mentioning that the Rocket Visa Signature card is the only card we could find that offers the unique benefit of porch piracy protection. If you know you’ll be getting a lot of home deliveries while you’re not home to retrieve them quickly, this could be a helpful benefit as it covers you for up to $10,000 per stolen item (that you purchased with the card) and $50,000 per cardholder.

Price Protection

Ever go shopping and then realize a couple of weeks later that the price on the item you bought dropped? While some retailers will honor the price, it’s usually for a limited time — and credit cards with a price protection benefit give you a much longer window.

Top Credit Card Pick for Price Protection: Navy Federal More Rewards American Express® Card

This card calls its price protection feature a “best value guarantee.” If within 30 days you see a lower advertised price in print for an identical item you purchased, you can request a refund for the difference up to $250. Note that you’ll have to send proof, and only print price comparisons will be honored.

Fraud Protection

“All major credit cards offer zero liability on fraud,” Woroch says. That’s even more important during the holidays. “With more distractions and more spending, fraud activity is higher during the holidays, and cards that offer fraud protection are essential for keeping your personal data safe and your funds in your account,” she says.

Top Credit Card Pick for Extended Fraud Protection: Any Capital One Card

Capital One offers a “virtual assistant” named Eno, which allows you to pay with virtual cards when shopping online. This means your actual card information is hidden, reducing your risk of online fraud.

Runner-Up: Any Discover Card

In addition to the standard fraud protections, Discover cardholders also enjoy free Social Security number monitoring. This includes keeping watch of the dark web, and alerting you if anyone pulls your Experian credit report or opens a new credit card, mortgage, car loan or other account in your name.

Free Checked Bags for Holiday Travelers

If you’re visiting relatives for the holidays, you know airfare is expensive enough even before baggage fees. But some airline credit cards offer free checked bags for you and your travel party. “This can be helpful during the holidays if you’re traveling somewhere cold since winter clothing is bulky and if you plan to travel with gifts,” Woroch says. “This way you can avoid the cost to ship gifts to your destination, and you don’t have to worry about paying the $30 to $35 fee per checked bag.”

Top Credit Card Pick for Free Checked Bags: Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

The free checked-bag perk on this card is good for you and up to eight others traveling on the same itinerary.

Other reasons to get the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: It has a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150. The welcome offer offers cardholders the ability to earn 80,000 Bonus Miles after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Offer Ends 10/29/2025. Plus, you’ll earn 2 miles per dollar spent on groceries, dining and Delta purchases. See Rates & Fees

Runner-Up: The New United? Explorer Card

If you fly United, The New United? Explorer Card is another card offering a first checked bag free for you and one travel companion on your reservation. The card has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Extra Discounts

This is most often associated with store credit cards when making a purchase on their website, but Target offers several benefits, including free shipping, with its card.

Top Credit Card Pick for Additional Discounts: Target Circle™ Card

One of the main benefits of getting a Target Circle™ Card is free two-day shipping on most items. The card also offers a 5% discount every time you shop at Target or Target.com, which can help you save on holiday gifts.

0% Introductory APR

Although you may have good intentions to pay your holiday credit card bills in full come January, if your generosity got the best of you, having a credit card with a 0% introductory APR offer on purchases can help you save. It means for the duration of the introductory period, you will not pay any interest.

Top Credit Card Pick for 0% APR: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest 0% APR periods at 21 months from account opening. In other words, it’ll get you through next holiday season, too. After the introductory period, there is a 17.99%, 24.49%, or 28.74% variable APR.

Other reasons to get the Wells Fargo Reflect Card: Although the card does not offer any rewards, if you use it to pay your cellphone bill, you’ll get up to $600 of cellphone protection against damage or theft (after a $25 deductible).

Honorable Mention: Discover it® Cash Back

Another option for a credit card with a 0% intro APR on purchases is the Discover it® Cash Back card. You’ll get 0% intro APR for 15 months from card opening, and then a 17.99% to 26.99% variable APR. Plus, you’ll get ongoing rewards in the form of 5% cash back in rotating quarterly categories (up to a maximum, and you must activate them) and 1% back on all other purchases.

Update 10/28/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.