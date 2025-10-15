2026 Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) Plans

In a landscape where health care choices are complex, selecting the right Medicare supplemental plan is an important decision. From…

In a landscape where health care choices are complex, selecting the right Medicare supplemental plan is an important decision.

From coverage options to cost factors, learn everything you need to know to secure comprehensive health care through a Medicare supplement plan.

[READ: How Much Does Medigap Cost?]

What Is Medigap?

Medicare supplement plans, also known as Medigap plans, are insurance policies that help pay for some out-of-pocket medical costs that are not covered under original Medicare (Part A and Part B). You must have both Medicare Part A (inpatient care, such as hospital stays) and Medicare Part B (outpatient care, such as visits to the doctor) to apply for a Medigap plan. Many people with original Medicare also have a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

There are a variety of different Medigap plans, and each one is identified by a letter in most states. Medigap includes plans A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N. In Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Minnesota, these plans are named differently. Some of these Medigap plans are not available to new enrollees and only provide benefits to members who were grandfathered in when the plan was discontinued.

Medigap Plan F and Medigap Plan G stand out as the two most comprehensive supplemental plan options. While Plan F provides the highest level of coverage, eligibility restrictions do apply. Medigap Plan G offers nearly equivalent coverage to Plan F and is accessible to all Medicare members.

Because Plan F covers more than Plan G, it also will be more expensive. If you qualify for Medigap Plan F, you should consider whether it’s worth the added cost.

Medigap Plan G

Medigap Plan G covers 100% of:

— Part A coinsurance and hospital costs

— Part B copays and coinsurance

— Blood (first three pints)

— Part A hospice

— Skilled nursing facility

— Part A deductible

— Part B excess charges

It does not cover the Part B deductible and only covers 80% of foreign travel emergencies.

Medigap Plan F

Medigap Plan F is offered by private companies and provides the most comprehensive coverage of the Medigap plans.

It covers 100% of:

— Part A coinsurance and hospital costs

— Part B copays and coinsurance

— Blood (first three pints)

— Part A hospice

— Skilled nursing facility

— Part A deductible

— Part B deductible

— Part B excess charges

In addition, it covers 80% of foreign travel emergencies.

[READ: Your Guide to Medigap Plan A]

What Does Medigap Cover?

Medigap plans are designed to help fill the gaps not covered by original Medicare, and each plan is set up to provide a different level of supplemental coverage. For example, only some of these plans cover medical treatment during international travel or cover blood transfusions.

To see the exact benefits for each plan, it can be helpful to look at a plan comparison table, such as the one provided at Medicare.gov.

Medigap plans only cover one person, so if you are married, you and your spouse will need to purchase separate policies.

The plans do not cover:

— Prescription drugs

— Hearing aids

— Vision services

— Dental care

— Long-term care

Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage

Medigap policies help pay for certain out-of-pocket costs, such as copayments, coinsurance and deductibles.

Medicare Advantage plans, on the other hand, are comprehensive private health plans that act as an alternative to original Medicare. They often include coverage beyond what is offered by original Medicare, such as vision, dental and prescription drug coverage. Because Medicare Advantage plans include an out-of-pocket limit, you cannot pair one with a Medigap plan.

Medigap plans only work with original Medicare, which doesn’t have an out-of-pocket limit.

[READ Medigap vs. Medicare Advantage: Which Should You Buy?]

Do I Need Supplemental Medigap Insurance for Medicare?

Medigap policies are extra insurance you can buy if you have original Medicare. These plans are designed to help pay for some of the costs that Medicare parts A and B do not cover. With a Medigap policy, you could potentially save thousands of dollars in medical bills.

To qualify for Medigap, you’ll need to have both Medicare Part A and Part B. Generally, individuals 65 and older or those with qualifying disabilities are eligible for Medicare.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and want to instead enroll in a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan, you’ll need to drop your Medicare Advantage plan and switch to original Medicare during a qualified enrollment period.

How Does Medigap Work With Medicare?

Unlike Medicare, which is a federally regulated system, Medigap plans are both federally and state-regulated. If you have original Medicare and buy a Medigap policy, Medicare is the primary payer. After that, the Medigap policy pays its share.

How Do I Choose a Medigap Plan?

Medigap policies are standardized, and each insurance company must offer established benefits for each plan. This means a Medigap plan with a given letter will be the same anywhere you buy it. Keep in mind that many insurance companies offer the same coverage, but depending on what state you live in and which insurance company you choose, the premiums may differ.

When Can I Enroll in Medigap?

You can sign up for a Medigap plan during the six months after you enroll in Medicare.

During that time, you can purchase any Medigap policy that is sold in your state. Even if you have health problems, it’s guaranteed that you’ll be accepted, and insurers won’t charge you more based on your medical conditions during this initial enrollment period.

After the six-month Medigap open enrollment period, in most states you will no longer have the guarantee that your application will be accepted. Insurance companies might not grant you a Medigap policy if you have certain health conditions. It may cost more to enroll in a plan even if you are able to buy Medigap coverage.

How Do I Sign Up for Medigap?

Confirm your eligibility for a Medigap plan by ensuring you have both Medicare Part A and Part B. Optimal enrollment timing falls within the Medigap open enrollment period, which starts on the first day of the month in which you turn 65 or older and are enrolled in Medicare Part B.

This exclusive six-month window grants you guaranteed issue rights, safeguarding against insurance companies denying coverage or imposing additional charges based on preexisting health conditions, as noted above.

More from U.S. News

How to Avoid Medicare Fraud

What Is the Medicare Part D Penalty?

Does Medicare Cover Podiatry? Your Guide to Foot Care Coverage

2026 Medicare Supplement Insurance (Medigap) Plans originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/16/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.