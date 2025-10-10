10 Signs You Aren’t Getting Enough Sleep

When Alison McGeary of New Jersey had twins 13 years ago, her sleeping patterns changed and never returned to normal.…

“My main issues started as waking up multiple times during the night. I would not get restorative sleep, ever. It didn’t matter how long I actually slept, I never woke up feeling refreshed or not tired,” she says. “From there it went to not being able to fall asleep, and then when I did I would toss all night and wake up multiple times a night. It was incredibly frustrating.”

The signs McGeary wasn’t getting enough sleep were present in all aspects of her life.

“There were the obvious symptoms like fatigue, but my mood changed too. I was cranky. I got sick a lot — colds, strep (throat) and pneumonia — and I developed severe migraines. My thyroid disease symptoms — such as tremor, heat and cold intolerances, and brain fog — worsened quite a bit. I got very nauseous,” McGeary says. “Lack of sleep also made weight gain so much easier (due to) my body not recovering enough during sleep and also not having enough energy to exercise.”

McGeary’s symptoms are, unfortunately, common when you’re not getting enough quality sleep. Sleep experts recommend adults get between 7 and 9 hours of solid sleep a night to keep the body working its best.

Eliminating bad sleep habits and creating sleep-promoting bedtime routines — called “sleep hygiene” — can help us get the sleep we need.

Signs of Sleep Loss

Sleep helps regulate critical functions in the body and mind. Without the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep a day, it can lead to a slew of issues.

Here are 10 common signs you’re running short on rest.

1. Fatigue

Fatigue is the most obvious sign you’re not getting enough sleep.

Although you might think you can just power through and be fine, constant tiredness takes its toll on the body, leading to many of the other issues on this list — as well as increasing motor vehicle and workplace accidents and reducing productivity.

If you’re frequently tired but don’t know why, it could be because of sleep apnea, a sleep disorder in which breathing briefly stops during sleep. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) estimates that as many as 80% of people with sleep apnea are undiagnosed, even though they could be unknowingly waking up hundreds of times a night.

2. Mood changes

If you’re experiencing mood swings and feeling increasingly irritable, lack of sleep could be to blame.

“The parts of the brain involved in regulating our emotions, like the amygdala — the fear center — become more active when we are sleep deprived,” says Dr. Beth Malow, a neurologist and sleep medicine doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Also, the parts of our brain that keep these fear centers in check don’t function as well when we are sleep deprived. MRI studies have borne this out.”

In addition, you may become more sensitive to negative experiences and stress and find it harder to manage anger, sadness and frustration.

For example, those with consistently poor sleep are more likely to engage in conflict with their partners due to decreased levels of “empathetic accuracy,” the ability to correctly assess the feelings of others.

“Over time, constant tiredness weakens emotional resilience, making it easier to feel overwhelmed,” says Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind in New York City.

3. Brain fog

Consistent lack of sleep can affect the networks in our brains that help us process information. Your ability to focus and stay alert is reduced, leaving you in a constant mental fog.

“You may find it difficult to concentrate, solve problems or finish tasks,” Hafeez says. “Over time, not getting enough sleep may affect your decision-making and reaction times.”

4. Memory loss

Can’t remember where you put your keys or if you responded to that email? Not getting enough sleep can cause memory problems.

“Sleep helps the brain store memories, so without enough rest, it is harder to remember things,” Hafeez says. “If this happens frequently, it can harm the brain’s health and its overall functioning.”

This doesn’t just apply in the short-term: Lack of sleep has been linked in research to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“When we sleep, we get rid of waste products that if not disposed of can contribute to cognitive issues,” Malow says.

These waste products include the amyloid-beta protein, which in Alzheimer’s disease builds up in the brain to form plaques.

5. Hunger and cravings

Sleep deprivation can cause difficulty regulating two hunger-related hormones: ghrelin, which makes you feel hungry, and leptin, which makes you feel full. Without enough quality sleep, leptin levels decrease while ghrelin concentration increases , making you hungrier.

“Lack of sleep can drive cravings for specific foods, especially those high in sugar, fat, carbohydrates, salt and caffeine,” says Dr. Fariha Abbasi-Feinberg, a neurologist, sleep medicine doctor and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). “Sugars and refined carbohydrates may also be linked to poor sleep quality and insomnia.”

6. Weight gain

The imbalance of appetite hormones and overeating of unhealthy food can lead to an increase in weight. Research shows that short sleep duration (less than 5 or 6 hours a day) is associated with a 38% increase in obesity.

Another reason for weight gain with lack of sleep is being too tired to exercise. Conversely, physical activity during the day can help you get a better night’s rest.

In addition, stress that leads to trouble sleeping can also cause weight gain through the overproduction of the stress hormone cortisol, which can prompt the body to store fat.

Cortisol is usually highest in the morning, but lack of sleep can raise it later into the day.

“The tendency to gain weight or become obese can lead to a whole host of medical problems,” Malow says.

7. New or worsening health problems

Sleep-driven weight gain is one of the factors leading to an increase in general health issues.

“Inflammation can also occur due to lack of sleep, sleep disruption or sleep apnea, and affect the heart, lungs and brain,” Malow says.

The host of medical problems linked to lack of sleep include:

— High blood pressure. Research shows people with higher blood pressure tend to sleep less. This could be because of stress, but it is also because sleep lowers blood pressure and helps control the hormones that raise it.

— Diabetes. Not getting enough sleep can reduce sensitivity to insulin through the disruption of certain hormones, leading to an increased risk of developing diabetes.

— Heart disease. Obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, which are all associated with sleep loss, are metabolic syndromes, a group of conditions that raise your risk of cardiovascular problems. Stress, lack of exercise and eating unhealthy foods are also associated with both lack of sleep and heart disease.

— Depression. Negative mood changes and weaker emotional resilience from lack of sleep can lead to depression, which can also make it difficult to sleep.

— Cancer. Emerging research has found a connection between lack of sleep and cancer. One theory is that sleep helps repair DNA damage; without it, cells are more prone to the changes that cause cancer.

8. Frequent sickness

You may find your short-term health is also affected if you don’t sleep enough.

The inflammation that results from a lack of sleep negatively affects the immune system and reduces your ability to resist infections, such as the common cold and flu. A 2025 study demonstrated that even a single night of sleep deprivation can alter certain immune cells that help regulate the immune system, increasing inflammation.

Other research has shown that fewer antibodies to fight infection are produced in those who don’t get enough sleep. Not only does this increase your likelihood of getting sick, but it also could make your sickness last longer.

Likewise, lack of sleep can weaken your response to vaccines, which means less protection against infection.

9. Erratic sleep

Inconsistent sleep often means you’re not getting enough of it.

“Different hormones and neurochemicals are affected by sleep patterns and can become erratic when our sleep is not consistent,” Malow says.

While you may think you make up your sleep deficit and “catch up” on sleep by napping or sleeping more on the weekends, this irregular routine can — in fact — lead to further problems sleeping. Just hitting the snooze button a few times can disrupt essential stages of sleep.

“Long naps during the day can make it harder to feel tired when it’s actually time for bed, and going to bed at a different time each night throws off your internal clock,” Hafeez says. “Sleeping later on the weekend can deregulate your body’s natural sleep schedule, making it harder to fall asleep on Sunday night and wake up early on Monday.”

10. Staying up late

If you tend to go to bed later but still have to get up early in the morning, you could be sleep-deprived.

“We all have our own circadian preferences. If you’re a night owl, it could be due to your circadian rhythm being naturally shifted later,” Abbasi-Feinberg says.

Unfortunately, those who go to bed late often don’t get the usual amount of restorative sleep they need. If you have this “chronotype,” your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, research shows you are at greater risk for sleep loss and the resulting health issues.

What to Do If You’re Not Getting Enough Sleep

Improve your sleep hygiene with these strategies:

1. Adjust sleep patterns

If your sleep isn’t consistent or you tend to stay up late, gradually adjust your timing to make sleep more regular, Abbasi-Feinberg says.

— Get exposure to morning light for at least 20 minutes upon waking.

— Gradually move your bedtime earlier, and avoid bright light at night.

— Keep a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends.

— Keep mealtimes regular.

2. Keep your bedroom dark

Before bed, mimic the setting sun by turning off bright overhead lights. At bedtime, keep your room as dark as possible with blackout curtains or an eye mask. The darkness tells your body it’s time to sleep and stimulates the brain to produce melatonin, which makes you drowsy.

In fact, a recent study found that even one night of sleep with moderate light can raise your nighttime heart rate and morning insulin resistance. Linking your body’s sleep-wake cycle to the light of day and the dark of night can help prevent this.

“A quiet, dark room combined with a regular routine helps train your body to sleep more easily,” Hafeez says.

3. Check your thermostat

Another factor that affects your sleep quality is the temperature of your bedroom. Although there’s not one specific temperature experts suggest to keep your room at, the ideal temperature for optimal sleep ranges from 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Not only does sleeping in a cooler bedroom feel more comfortable for most people, but there’s a physiological reason. This practice helps promote better rest: Your body’s nighttime temperature naturally lowers, stimulating melatonin production to help you sleep. A cooler room helps facilitate this process.

Make sure you’re not too cold, though, as this can also make it harder to sleep.

4. Keep naps short

The AASM recommends naps last no longer than 20 to 30 minutes in the early afternoon to avoid difficulty falling asleep at night.

“While a brief ‘power’ nap can improve daytime alertness and performance, naps of 30 minutes or longer may cause you to feel groggy when you wake up. This grogginess is called ‘sleep inertia,’ and it can delay the performance benefits of a nap,” Abbasi-Feinberg says.

5. Change your diet

Ongoing research indicates that a healthy diet of whole foods such as lean protein, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables may be associated with better sleep.

“The timing of food may also play a significant role, so I would recommend avoiding heavy, fatty meals close to bedtime,” Abbasi-Feinberg says. “If you’re hungry before bed, you should enjoy a light, sleep-promoting snack, like a banana or nuts, while winding down.”

6. Kick bad habits

We’re probably all guilty of looking at our phone before bed, but it’s one of the habits to eliminate for better sleep:

— Don’t drink caffeine later than early afternoon.

— Avoid alcohol, which causes night wakings.

— Turn off screens an hour before bed. Screens’ blue light can disrupt the production of sleep-promoting melatonin.

— Avoid watching or reading the news before bed. Mental overstimulation, worrying and overthinking keep your mind too active to unwind.

— Start calming bedtime practices, such as dimming the lights, taking a warm bath or reading a boring book.

Bottom Line

Not getting enough sleep is a very common issue, but it also contributes to many serious health problems.

“Getting good sleep is one of the best ways to protect your brain,” Hafeez says.

Taking steps to improve the length and quality of your sleep can keep your body and mind working their best and avoid long-term consequences.

Update 10/31/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.