10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in coming quarters, and some indicators suggest a mild recession is a possibility. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if tariffs, inflation and policy uncertainty have a negative impact on consumers. Nevertheless, growth stocks have outperformed value stocks in 2025, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further.

Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Implied upside/downside Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 20.8% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 7.3% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 13.2% Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) 16.8% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 7.8% Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) -1.2% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 10.3% Morgan Stanley (MS) 19.0% American Express Co. (AXP) 23.1% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 8.4%

*From Oct. 24 close.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 56% year over year in the fiscal second quarter, while net income grew 59%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia’s edge device penetration, expanding global market and software opportunities will continue to drive impressive growth. Zino projects 57% revenue growth in fiscal 2026 and 33% growth in 2027. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $225 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $186.26 on Oct. 24.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 22% growth as of the most recent quarter, including 63% growth in artificial intelligence-related revenue. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) businesses will make the company a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence infrastructure investment boom. He says AI growth trends will accelerate through 2026, producing over 60% annual AI semiconductor sales growth. Zino projects 29% overall revenue growth in fiscal 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $380 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $354.13 on Oct. 24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC. JPMorgan reported 9% revenue growth in the third quarter, and net income also grew 12%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says positive capital market trends and a steady U.S. economy should support ongoing growth for JPMorgan. He projects 2.5% full-year sales growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $300.44 on Oct. 24.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the second quarter, Lilly reported 38% revenue growth, including impressive 68% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged to $3.3 billion in the quarter, up from $1.2 billion a year ago. Analyst Sel Hardy says Lilly is a winner of the GLP-1 boom and projects 36.7% full-year revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $964 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $825.45 on Oct. 24.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a Big Data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the second quarter, Palantir reported 48% revenue growth, including 93% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 53% growth in U.S. government revenue. Analyst Janice Quek sees more upside ahead for Palantir and projects 45% full-year revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $199 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $184.63 on Oct. 24.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Shares of microprocessor and graphics semiconductor stock Advanced Micro Devices are up a whopping 11,230% over the past decade. AMD reported 32% revenue growth and an impressive 229% net income growth in the second quarter. Zino says AMD’s expanding accelerators customer base and its ramping AI hardware roadmap could help the company close the gap with AI chip market leader Nvidia in coming years. The company’s recently announced deal with OpenAI is a testament to its AI technology leadership. Zino projects 21% revenue growth in 2026. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $250 price target for AMD stock, which closed at $252.92 on Oct. 24.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the third quarter, Bank of America reported 11% revenue growth and 23% net income growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was up 5%, equities trading revenue was up 14% and investment banking fees jumped 43%. Leon says Bank of America has a well-diversified business and is demonstrating positive momentum in wealth management, retail banking and investment banking. Leon projects 7.9% full-year revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $58 price target for BAC stock, which closed at $52.57 on Oct. 24.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 18% revenue growth in the third quarter, including an impressive 25% year-over-year improvement in trading revenue. Leon says a rebound in investment banking activity will serve as a growth tailwind for Morgan Stanley over the next several years. He says a ramp in trading and investment banking activity, rising equity markets and private equity monetization is a winning combination for Morgan Stanley. Leon projects 14.6% full-year revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $195 price target for MS stock, which closed at $163.86 on Oct. 24.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the third quarter, American Express reported 11% revenue growth, 16% net income growth and 9% card member spending growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express is an excellent defensive investment because its relatively high-end customer base is not prone to defaults or spending cuts during economic slowdowns. Yokum says American Express is adding more than 3 million new card accounts quarterly, and he projects full-year 2025 revenue growth of 9%. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $440 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $357.56 on Oct. 24.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Goldman Sachs is one of the world’s leading investment banks and securities companies. In the third quarter, Goldman reported 20% revenue growth and 37% net income growth. Global banking and markets revenue was up 18%, while equity trading revenue was up 7% in the quarter. Leon says Goldman’s strategy of focusing more on recurring fee revenue and core investment banking businesses is paying off for investors. As the investment banking business continues to improve, Leon projects full-year revenue growth of 12.1% for Goldman in 2025. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $850 price target for GS stock, which closed at $783.88 on Oct. 24.

