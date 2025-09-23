NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.00 161.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8144 3.4949 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1052 3.7830 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 2.3250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.10 13.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.47 98.24 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1637 1.1713 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.25 394.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.8600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7625 3.7000 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8300 9.6900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8000 6.7900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5690 4.5730

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6429 0.6422

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 79.000

