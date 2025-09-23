Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

September 23, 2025, 4:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1366 1.1366
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 165.00 161.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8144 3.4949
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1052 3.7830
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.3250 2.3250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 13.10 13.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.47 98.24
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1637 1.1713
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.25 394.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9200 3.8600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7625 3.7000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 305.40 305.40
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8300 9.6900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8000 6.7900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4978 0.4978

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5690 4.5730

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6429 0.6422

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

