Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

The S&P 500 has had a solid 2025 so far under President Donald Trump. Critics have questioned the potential disruptive…

The S&P 500 has had a solid 2025 so far under President Donald Trump. Critics have questioned the potential disruptive impact Trump’s tariffs and other policies could have on the economy and Americans’ stock portfolios.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Trump himself owns a number of individual common stocks and has a history of closely monitoring the market. The president’s track record as a real estate mogul and businessman has been rocky at times, but his net worth is currently $6 billion, according to Forbes. Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight Trump stocks included in his latest financial disclosures:

Stock Ownership Stake Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) $2 billion Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) $5 million-$25 million* Apple Inc. (AAPL) $500,001-$1 million* Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $500,001-$1 million* Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $500,001-$1 million* Blackstone Inc. (BX) $500,001-$1 million* Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $250,001-$500,000* Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) $250,001-$500,000*

*Total value may be more. Financial disclosures provide estimates only.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Trump is a major stakeholder of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 41.5% of the company. In April 2025, Trump Media filed a registration that would allow Trump to sell his stake, but he has said he has no plans to do so. At today’s prices, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth about $2 billion.

Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Corp. is a specialty business development company that invests in debt and equity of middle market commercial enterprises. The company’s goal is to generate income that can be distributed to shareholders as dividends. OBDC shares have an 11.3% dividend yield. The company specifically looks for investment opportunities that have favorable risk profiles, including senior secured, subordinated or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Blue Owl Capital Corp. is an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), another top Trump holding. According to Trump’s filings, he holds between $5 million and $25 million worth of OBDC stock and between $500,001 and $1 million of OWL stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Despite his frequent public criticisms of Big Tech, Trump also holds large stakes in several blue-chip U.S. technology stocks. Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In exchange for agreeing to increase investment in U.S. jobs and suppliers, Apple recently secured an exemption to Trump’s new semiconductor tariffs. Smartphones are also exempt from Trump’s new tariffs on India. According to Trump’s filings, he holds between $500,001 and $1 million of AAPL stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and president Brad Smith met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss policies related to technology and cybersecurity. In May, Trump’s Federal Trade Commission dropped a lawsuit against Microsoft that was launched in 2022 to challenge Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In its initial complaint, the FTC said the merger would reduce free market competition in the video game industry. Trump reportedly owns between $500,001 and $1 million of MSFT stock.

[Read: 8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy]

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Not only is Nvidia one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in the past 15 years, it was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023 and the second-best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2024. It’s likely Nvidia has been one of Trump’s most lucrative investments in recent years. Trump reported owning between $500,001 and $1 million NVDA stock as of his latest filings.

Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Blackstone is an alternative asset manager that specializes in raising and investing capital and providing financial advisory services. The company focuses on managing private equity funds, credit-focused funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations and collateralized debt obligations. Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman is the former chairman of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum. In 2024, Schwarzman said U.S. policies are “taking the country in the wrong direction” and claimed a Trump vote was a “vote for change.” Trump owns stakes in BX stock in multiple investment accounts worth a combined value of between $500,001 and $1 million.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. In 2018, Trump blocked Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), citing national security concerns related to Broadcom’s relationship with third-party foreign entities. The decision certainly hasn’t held back the company’s stock. Since the beginning of 2018, Broadcom shares have generated a total return of about 1,382% compared to a total return of around 141% for the S&P 500. Trump reportedly owns between $250,001 and $500,000 in AVGO stock, which could continue to outperform if Wall Street’s seemingly insatiable appetite for artificial intelligence stocks persists heading into 2026.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. Trump’s Department of Justice proceeded with the Biden administration’s proposal to force Alphabet to divest its Chrome web browser after Google was found guilty of violating antitrust laws in August 2024. In September, a federal judge ruled that Google can keep Chrome and Android if it restructures its mobile browser search deals with companies, such as Apple, that restrict competition. Trump owns stakes in both GOOG and GOOGL stock worth a combined value of between $250,001 and $500,000.

Other Trump Investments

In addition to the investments mentioned above and dozens of other common stocks, Trump also has hundreds of other investments, including preferred stocks, government and corporate bonds and even gold bars. Trump has acquired more than $100 million in bonds since taking office, an investment poised to rise in value once the Federal Reserve resumes cutting interest rates. Trump has also invested in cryptocurrency, both directly and indirectly. In addition to his $TRUMP meme coin launched in January 2025, Trump disclosed Ethereum (ETH) wallets worth more than $1 million, and Trump Media holds more than $2 billion in Bitcoin (BTC).

More from U.S. News

GOOG vs. GOOGL: Why 2 Classes of Alphabet Stock?

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/04/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.