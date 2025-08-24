Which Card Has the Best Airport Lounge Access Now?

Airport lounges can offer a welcome escape from crowded airport terminals, with free food and drinks, Wi-Fi and spaces to…

Airport lounges can offer a welcome escape from crowded airport terminals, with free food and drinks, Wi-Fi and spaces to rest and refresh. Premium travel credit cards can typically get you into airport lounges, but access isn’t the same across all cards. Where you can get in and how many guests can come with you depend on the card, so it’s smart to compare options.

We analyzed the airport lounge access of the most popular premium travel cards to see which card offers the best lounge access and guest policies. (Enrollment may be required for some lounge programs.)

Comparing Premium Credit Cards With Lounge Access

The Platinum Card® from American Express, Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card offer access to airport lounges worldwide, but there are differences in the number and types of lounges, guest access and how much you’ll pay in annual fees for each card. Your ideal fit for airport lounge access depends on how often you fly, whether you travel solo or with guests and which airports you frequent.

Here’s a quick look at how these cards compare on lounge access:

The Platinum Card® from American Express Chase Sapphire Reserve® Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Total lounge access 1,500+ lounges 1,300+ lounges 1,300+ lounges Lounge networks American Express Global Lounge Collection, Centurion Lounges, Escape Lounges, Delta Sky Club, Priority Pass Priority Pass, Chase Sapphire Lounges Priority Pass, Capital One Lounges Guest access — $50 per adult guest at Centurion Lounges (free if you spend $75,000 annually) — Priority Pass lounges allow up to two free guests — Up to two free guests at Chase Sapphire Lounges and Priority Pass lounges — Up to two free guests at Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass lounges — Starting Feb. 1, 2026, complimentary access is for primary cardholders only unless you meet fee and spending requirements. Annual fee $695

The Platinum Card® from American Express

The Platinum Card® from American Express is a good choice for solo frequent flyers seeking comprehensive lounge access.

Network: By sheer numbers, The Platinum Card® from American Express offers the most lounge access, with more than 1,550 lounges in the American Express Global Lounge Collection. These include Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs (when you fly with Delta Air Lines), Priority Pass, Escape Lounges and Plaza Premium Lounges.

Guest access: Guest access is available at Centurion Lounges for $50 (or $30 for kids 2 to 17). However, two guests are complimentary if the cardholder spends $75,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year. Cardholders can bring up to two complimentary guests to Escape Lounges, Plaza Premium and Priority Pass lounges.

Cardholders receive 10 visits per year to Delta Sky Clubs when flying with Delta Air Lines. Guest passes are $50 per person. You can earn unlimited visits when you spend $75,000 on your card in a calendar year.

Recent updates: In February 2025, The Platinum Card from American Express capped Delta Sky Club visits at 10 per year unless you meet the $75,000 annual spending threshold.

“With Centurion Lounges and Delta Sky Club access, AmEx has the most premium network — but their guest policies make it less ideal for families,” says Barry Choi, personal finance expert at Money We Have.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Chase Sapphire Reserve® is great for travelers who frequently fly with guests.

Network: Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders can access Priority Pass and Chase Sapphire Lounges, spanning more than 1,300 lounges in 600 cities worldwide.

Guest access: Cardholders can bring up to two guests for free at Priority Pass and Chase Sapphire Lounges.

Recent updates: Chase is aggressively developing new Sapphire Lounges, but the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s annual fee increased to $795.

“What sets Sapphire Lounges apart is not just food or aesthetics, it’s intentional design,” says Chris Oberman, frequent flyer and founder of travel website Moving Jack. “They’re engineered to be both a break from chaos and a functional workspace, which is why I prefer them over Priority Pass lounges when available.”

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is great for value-focused travelers, offering lounge access with a $395 annual fee that’s lower than The Platinum Card® from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Network: Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card Cardholders get access to Priority Pass and Capital One Lounge and Landing locations.

Guest access: Until Jan. 31, 2026, lounge access is complimentary for primary and additional cardholders at Capital One Lounges and Landings and Priority Pass lounges. Guest access is complimentary at Priority Pass lounges. Up to two guests get complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and one at Capital One Landing locations.

Starting Feb. 1, 2026, only primary cardholders will have complimentary access to all locations. Additional cardholders can access lounges after paying a $125 annual lounge access fee. There is no complimentary guest access for Priority Pass (guests are $35 each). Qualifying primary and additional cardholders who spend at least $75,000 annually on the card can bring two complimentary guests to Capital One Lounges and one complimentary guest to Capital One Landings.

Recent updates: The guest access policy is generous now, but will become restrictive in February 2026.

Choi says the changes in guest access for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card are a significant downgrade for frequent travelers.

Which Card Offers the Best Lounge Access?

The Platinum Card® from American Express has the most lounges, and the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has the most generous guest policies. Still, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card has a lower annual fee than both and offers almost the same number of lounges.

All three cards offer access to Priority Pass lounges, which make up most of each card’s lounge networks. The card that works best for you depends on how and where you travel, and who you travel with.

If you’re a solo traveler and find yourself in far corners of the globe, The Platinum Card® from American Express can give you the best opportunities to find lounges wherever you are. It’s even better if you spend at least $75,000 on the card each year and can unlock complimentary guest access.

Traveling with friends or family? You can get up to two guests free at any of the lounges in the Chase Sapphire Reserve network. However, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® has the highest annual fee at $795.

With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you’ll pay a much lower annual fee than that of The Platinum Card® from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve® and still get access to over 1,300 lounges, including Priority Pass and Capital One Lounges. But guest access gets costly starting February 2026.

That said, where you travel also matters. If you have a Centurion, Sapphire or Capital One Lounge at your home airport and can visit it every time you fly, it makes sense to get the card that gives you access to that lounge. But if you usually have multiple lounge choices, it’s a good idea to balance access (including guest access) and cost.

As credit card lounge access continues to change and issuers expand their lounge networks, it’s a good idea to check in and consider whether your card offers the best access for your needs.

“Credit card rankings are always in flux, shifting with changes in perks, annual fees, travel habits and preferred destinations,” says Choi. “That’s why it’s smart for travelers to reassess their cards annually.”

