UGI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — UGI Corp. (UGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $163 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The natural gas and electric utilities operator. posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

UGI expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.15 per share.

