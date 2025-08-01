CNH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $213 million.…

ESSEX, Britain (AP) — CNH Industrial NV (CNH) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $213 million.

On a per-share basis, the Essex, Britain-based company said it had net income of 17 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The truck, tractor and bus maker posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.53 billion.

CNH expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 70 cents per share.

