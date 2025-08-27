Are Banks Open Today? Federal Holiday Bank Closures

Labor Day is right around the corner, and it can be difficult to figure out which businesses are going to be closed, especially banks. If you’re planning to deal with your personal finances on Labor Day, you might be disappointed to see that your local bank is closed.
Banks are closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1.
In 2025, there are 11 federal holidays observed by the Federal Reserve, which regulates the United States banking system. These bank closures could affect your banking activities and delay your funds. For example, if you deposit a check on Labor Day, the funds may not become available until the next business day. Below is the complete list of bank holidays in 2025.
Bank Holidays 2025
If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the bank will still be open on the Friday before, but if a holiday occurs on a Sunday, the bank will be closed the following Monday.
|Holiday
|Date
|New Year’s Day
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|Monday, Jan. 20
|Presidents’ Day
|Monday, Feb. 17
|Memorial Day
|Monday, May 26
|Juneteenth National Independence Day
|Thursday, June 19
|Independence Day
|Friday, July 4
|Labor Day
|Monday, Sept. 1
|Columbus Day
|Monday, Oct. 13
|Veterans Day
|Tuesday, Nov. 11
|Thanksgiving
|Thursday, Nov. 27
|Christmas (Hanukkah also begins at sundown)
|Thursday, Dec. 25
What Holidays Are Banks Open?
Most U.S. banks will be open on these holidays:
|Holiday
|Date
|Orthodox Christmas
|Tuesday, Jan. 7
|Lincoln’s Birthday
|Wednesday, Feb. 12
|Ramadan
|Friday evening, Feb. 28
|Mardi Gras
|Tuesday, March 4
|Ash Wednesday
|Wednesday, March 5
|Purim
|Thursday evening, March 13
|Holi
|Friday, March 14
|St. Patrick’s Day
|Monday, March 17
|Eid al-Fitr
|Saturday evening, March 29
|Passover
|Saturday evening, April 12
|Good Friday
|Friday, April 18
|Patriots’ Day
|Saturday, April 19
|Eid al-Adha
|Friday evening, June 6
|Rosh Hashanah
|Monday evening, Sept. 22
|Yom Kippur
|Wednesday evening, Oct. 1
|Diwali
|Monday, Oct. 20
|Halloween
|Friday, Oct. 31
|Election Day
|Tuesday, Nov. 4
|Black Friday
|Friday, Nov. 28
|Christmas Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 24
|Kwanzaa
|Friday, Dec. 26
|New Year’s Eve
|Wednesday, Dec. 31
Using an ATM on a Federal Bank Holiday
Although bank branches will be closed on a holiday, the ATMs will not. You will be able to check your account balance and make cash withdrawals. As a plus, some banks offer ATMs that are open 24 hours.
Paying a Bill on a Bank Holiday
If you have an automated bill payment that falls on a Federal Reserve holiday, the payment won’t process until the next business day, which can lead to extra fees if you miss the due date. All withdrawals will also be suspended on bank holidays. Make sure you plan ahead for bills that fall on these holidays so your payments post in time.
Alternatives to Banking on Federal Reserve Bank Holidays
Thankfully, most major banks have online accessibility when their brick-and-mortar locations are closed. This access makes it possible to do a lot of things on a bank holiday, such as deposit a check with your smartphone. However, the check likely won’t be processed until the next business day.
You will also be able to open up a bank account online during a bank holiday, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts or certificates of deposit.
If you need to send money to someone on a bank holiday, consider using a payment app, such as Venmo or PayPal, which allows you to send and receive money from people.
