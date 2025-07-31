Sumitomo Mitsui: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.61 billion…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) on Thursday reported net income of $2.61 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.92 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.92 billion, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMFG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.