Huron Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19.4 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $19.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $411.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $402.5 million, matching Street forecasts.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.