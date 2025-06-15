Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

The S&P 500 has had a volatile first half of 2025 under President Donald Trump. Critics have questioned the disruptive…

The S&P 500 has had a volatile first half of 2025 under President Donald Trump. Critics have questioned the disruptive impact Trump’s tariffs and other policy measures have had on the economy and Americans’ stock portfolios. However, Trump himself owns a number of individual stocks and has a history of closely monitoring the market.

Trump’s track record as a real estate mogul and businessman has also been rocky at times, but his net worth is currently $5.3 billion, according to Forbes. Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight Trump stocks included in his latest financial disclosures:

Stock Ownership Stake Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) ~ $2.3 billion Apple Inc. (AAPL) $500,000 – $1 million Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $500,000 – $1 million Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $500,000 – $1 million Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $250,000 – $500,000 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) $250,000 – $500,000 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) $100,000 – $250,000 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $100,000 – $250,000

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Trump is the majority stakeholder of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 53% of the company. In April 2025, Trump Media filed a registration that would allow Trump to sell his stake, but he has said he has no plans to do so. At today’s prices, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth about $2.3 billion.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Trump Media is the largest Trump stock holding, but he also holds large stakes in several blue-chip U.S. technology stocks. Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its Services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In May, Trump said Apple may be forced to pay a 25% tariff on all iPhones manufactured outside the U.S., a move that could potentially eat into Apple’s profits and send iPhone prices soaring. According to Trump’s filings, he holds more than $500,000 worth of AAPL stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company that is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In May, the Federal Trade Commission dropped a lawsuit against Microsoft that was launched in 2022 during former President Joe Biden’s to challenge Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In its initial complaint, the FTC said a merger of Microsoft, the owner of Xbox gaming consoles, and Activision, maker of the popular “Call of Duty” franchise, would reduce free market competition in the video game industry. Trump reportedly owns more than $500,000 of MSFT stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Not only is Nvidia one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in the past 15 years, it was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023 and the second-best-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2024. It’s likely Nvidia has been one of Trump’s most lucrative investments in recent years. Trump reportedly owns at least $500,000 of NVDA stock as of his latest filings.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon is the market leader in e-commerce and public cloud services. Despite a long history of feuding with billionaire Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos, Trump has apparently had a change of heart in 2025. He recently praised Bezos for changes he has made at the Washington Post, telling reporters Bezos is “trying to do a real job” in improving the media outlet. Amazon also recently dropped internal discussions about potentially displaying tariff-related import charges on certain goods sold on its marketplace following a call between Trump and Bezos. Trump holds more than $250,000 in AMZN stock.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. Under Trump, the Department of Justice is reportedly moving forward with the Joe Biden administration’s proposal to force Alphabet to divest its Chrome web browser after Google was found guilty of violating antitrust laws in August 2024. The government is also pushing to ban Google from paying companies for prime placement of its search engine in apps and phones. Trump owns stakes in both GOOG and GOOGL stock in multiple investment accounts worth a combined value of more than $250,000.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway is the holding company run by CEO and Wall Street legend Warren Buffett. Berkshire holds stakes in dozens of different public companies, including Apple, Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and American Express Co. (AXP). Berkshire also wholly owns several subsidiaries. Back in 1991, Buffett criticized Trump’s risk management in relying too much on debt to build his real estate empire. Buffett argued “there was never any real equity there.” Buffett has also called Trump’s latest tariffs “a tax on goods,” noting that “the tooth fairy doesn’t pay ’em!” Trump holds more than $100,000 in Berkshire stock.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. In 2018, Trump blocked Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), citing national security concerns related to Broadcom’s relationship with third party foreign entities. The decision certainly hasn’t held back the company’s stock. Since the beginning of 2018, Broadcom shares have generated a total return of over 1,120% compared to a total return of around 155% for the S&P 500. Trump reportedly owns more than $100,000 in AVGO stock, which could continue to outperform if Wall Street’s seemingly insatiable appetite for artificial intelligence stocks persists in 2025 and beyond.

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/16/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.