Acuity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.4 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.42 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

Acuity shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.