Acuity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $98.4 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.12 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.42 per share.
The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.
Acuity shares have declined roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.
_____
