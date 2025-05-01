Itron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $65.5 million.

The Liberty Lake, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $607.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $605 million to $615 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI

