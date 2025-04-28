UFP Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $78.8 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UFPI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UFPI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.