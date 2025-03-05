Methode: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $239.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, Methode said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $255 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.