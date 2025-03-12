Arcos Dorados: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.4…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $58.4 million.

The company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The restaurant owner posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $148.8 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.47 billion.

Arcos Dorados shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 32% in the last 12 months.

