Waystar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Waystar Holding Corp. (WAY) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The health care payments software maker posted revenue of $244.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.1 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $943.5 million.

Waystar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.32 per share, with revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.02 billion.

