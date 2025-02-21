StealthGas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Friday reported earnings of $14.2 million in its…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — StealthGas Inc. (GASS) on Friday reported earnings of $14.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 44 cents per share.

The ship owner serving the liquefied petroleum gas market posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $69.9 million, or $1.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $155.6 million.

