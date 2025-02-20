Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $68.9…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $68.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had profit of $1.78.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376.4 million, or $9.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.72 billion.

Boise Cascade shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $116.48, a decline of 14% in the last 12 months.

